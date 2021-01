In case you missed it:

Michelle Au, a Chinese American doctor, won her Nov. 3 election, and is the first Asian American woman ever to serve as a Georgia state senator.

Marvin Lim also won his race on Nov. 3, becoming the first Filipino American to be elected to the Georgia state House. Lim’s career includes serving as a legislative advocate for the ACLU of Georgia, and working at the law firm of Holcomb + Ward, LLP on cases seeking to protect the integrity of elections.