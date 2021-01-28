Gary Locke named chair of C100

The Committee of 100 (C100) recently elected former Gov. Gary Locke as its chair.

C100 is a non-partisan leadership organization of prominent Chinese Americans in business, government, academia, and the arts.

As Washington’s governor, Locke oversaw the creation of 280,000 new private sector jobs. As Commerce Secretary, he led President Obama’s National Export Initiative to double American exports, and, as U.S. Ambassador to China, he opened markets for made-in-USA goods and services, reduced wait times for visa interviews of Chinese applicants, and exposed the severity of China’s air pollution.