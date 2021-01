On Dec. 12, 2020, the brother of late community leader Kip Tokuda, Floyd Tokuda, passed away peacefully in his home at age 76. Floyd was the eldest child of George and Tama Tokuda, and the brother of Valerie Chin and actress Marilyn Tokuda.

Nephew Daryl Chin told the Northwest Asian Weekly, “It is in great sadness that our family lost a sensorial human being. Floyd always loved going on trips, as well as a passion for drawing people. We will miss him a lot.”