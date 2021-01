The Greater Seattle Chinese Chamber of Commerce (TGSCCC) announced the results of its 2021 election for the Board of Directors and officers.

It elected Rick Choi as president, Wesley Tanoto as vice president, Van Vong as secretary, and Martha Lee as treasurer.

The officers are Alvin Wong, Dennis Su, Felicity Wang, Hongguan Xu, Jesse Tam, Lawrence Pang, Pauline Lau, Shiao-Yen Wu, and Y.P. Chan.

For more information, visit seattlechinesechamber.org.