Chao resigns after Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao has resigned effective Jan. 11, becoming the highest ranking member of President Donald Trump’s administration to resign in protest after the pro-Trump insurrection at Capitol.

In a statement on Jan. 7, Chao, who is married to Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, said the violent attack on the Capitol “has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside.”

She tweeted that it has been “the honor of a lifetime” to serve the U.S. Department of Transportation and that she was “tremendously proud” of the accomplishments made during her tenure.

Chao said her department will continue to cooperate with President-elect Joe Biden’s designated nominee to head the department, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

