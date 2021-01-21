2021 Minoru Yasui Student contest

The Minoru Yasui Student Contest has announced its 2021 essay competition on Refugee and Immigrant Experiences.

“We celebrate the ideas and opinions of students in grades 6 through 12 and challenge them to write an original and thoughtful essay exploring refugee or immigrant experiences,” a news release stated. “Their essay should also demonstrate an understanding of the life and legacy of Minoru Yasui, who spent over 40 years as a dedicated leader serving diverse and often marginalized communities.”

“Students are encouraged to research and share meaningful stories about the conditions, challenges, and support experienced by immigrants and refugees coming to the United States.”

For more information on contest details, go to minoruyasuilegacy.org/student-contest.