Jocelyn Yow was officially sworn in last week as the mayor of Eastvale, the youngest woman of color to ever serve as mayor of a California city.

Yow, 25, was elected to the Eastvale City Council in 2018 and served as mayor pro tem before becoming mayor this year.

She is the daughter of a Vietnamese refugee and a Malaysian immigrant who brought their family to settle down in Eastvale in 2011. Yow is also the new mom of a 6-month-old baby boy.