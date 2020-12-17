Sign up for 2021 democracy vouchers—Be sure to request before Dec. 31

SEATTLE — The City of Seattle Democracy Voucher Program encourages Seattle residents to sign up for their Online Democracy Vouchers ahead of the 2021 election.

In 2021, the mayor, city attorney, and two city council (at-large) positions will be on the ballot.

Democracy Vouchers will be mailed on Feb. 9, 2021 to Seattle registered voters and those who applied for the program. Residents can request Online Democracy Vouchers before Dec. 31 and will receive an e-mail reminder to conveniently access their vouchers online.

The Online Democracy Voucher Portal is available in 16 languages: English, Amharic, Khmer, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Tagalog, Korean, Lao, Oromo, Russian, Somali, Spanish, Thai, Tigrinya, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese.

Request your Online Democracy Vouchers before Dec. 31, 2020 by visiting www.seattle.gov/democracyvoucher.