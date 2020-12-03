Man stabs brother to death

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

RENTON — The man charged with stabbing and killing his younger brother had been under psychiatric care and spoke of “demons” before the attack, his mother said.

Bobby Hun, 22, stabbed Murphy, 11, on Nov. 21 near Monroe Avenue Northeast and Northeast 8th Place in Renton.

Shanty Hak, the boys’ mother, told police Bobby had been despondent recently and on Nov. 21, she asked Murphy to try and cheer up his brother.

Murphy made a joke that set off his older brother—Bobby leapt up, chased Murphy around a table, ranting about his younger brother and some kind of demons, then grabbed a kitchen knife out of a drawer in the kitchen.

According to probable cause documents, Bobby—barefoot and shirtless—chased Murphy out of the house and 100 yards down the street before stabbing him 30 times with a kitchen knife.

Hysterical and distraught, Hak told police she couldn’t stop or catch her older son in time.

Bobby Hun was booked into the King County Jail and charged with murder in the first degree.

At his first court appearance on Nov. 23, Bobby refused to come to court. His case was set for a bail hearing on Nov. 24, but he was deemed unsuitable for court. Prosecutors are requesting bail of $2 million.