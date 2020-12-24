Important Chinatown-ID personal safety tips

By Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area

Special to Northwest Asian Weekly

Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA) recommends that everyone complies with Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order, but we understand that there are a few circumstances in which you will need to leave your house. Here are some personal safety tips for those who are essential workers or need to go grocery shopping.

General tips

Pay close attention to the uncomfortable feelings that often warn us of potential danger. Trust your gut. If you feel that a situation feels ‘wrong,’ move away from the situation that is making you feel uncomfortable by moving across the street or changing the direction you are headed.

Carry minimal items; overloading yourself can make you appear as an easy target.

Safety on the streets

Pay close attention to your surroundings and avoid shortcuts with little to no eyes on the streets.

Make eye contact with people, but do not stare. Give enough eye contact to let them know that you know they are there and that you can identify them if necessary.

Walk confidently to show that you are not an easy target.

Carry your cellphone on you instead of a purse or backpack. That way, if your bag/pack is stolen, you can still call for 911.

If you feel that a car or person is following you, walk into the nearest business and stay where others can see you.

If you are confronted

Look out for your surroundings and run towards a street with more pedestrians or traffic, scream to bring attention from passersby, and/or fight back enough for an opportunity to run.

If someone demands your property and implies that they have a weapon, do not resist. Objects are not worth getting injured or possibly killed.

If you are attacked, make as much noise as possible. Yell, scream, call for help, etc. As soon as you have some distance, run away and call 911 to report the crime as soon as possible

Do not pursue your attacker.

More information about CIDBIA can be found at cidbia.org.