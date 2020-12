This winter, and after months of construction and years of planning, Friends of Little Saigon opened its Little Saigon Creative space with a virtual grand opening and 3D tour. The creative space also serves as the new headquarters of Friends of Little Saigon and is located in Seattle’s Little Saigon neighborhood at 1227 S. Weller St.

The space also is home to the brand new Hello Em Coffee & Roastery, owned and operated by Yenvy Pham and Nghia Bui.