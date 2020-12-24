Ethiopians march through ID to bring attention to Tigray

Ethiopian supporters of the Tigray region marched down South Jackson Street on Dec. 18 to bring attention to the war initiated by Ethiopia Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed. On Nov. 4, Ahmed ordered the start of a military offensive against Tigray, the northernmost part of Ethiopia, citing that he wanted to unify the country by increasing federal power and minimizing the autonomy of regional governments.
