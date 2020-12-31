Don Blakeney is new UDP executive director

The U District Partnership (UDP) announced on Dec. 28 the appointment of Don Blakeney as its new executive director.

Previously, Blakeney served as the executive director for the Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area. Most recently, Blakeney was the VP of Policy and Advocacy with the Downtown Seattle Association.

Born and raised in Seattle, Blakeney holds a bachelor’s degree from Whitman College and master’s degrees in both Public Administration and Urban Planning from Columbia University.