CISC fundraiser

Chinese Information and Service Center (CISC) held its first ever “2020 Giving Thanks Virtual Charity Concert” on Nov. 21.

CISC has raised more than $40,000 toward its goal of $45,000. The proceeds will benefit CISC programs such as youth development, family support services, healthcare access, and senior services to help immigrant families and elders.

To donate, send a check payable to “CISC” to 611 South Lane Street, Seattle, WA 98104.

For other inquiries, call 206-957-8542 or email events@cisc-seattle.org.