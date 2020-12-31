Biden taps Katherine Tai to helm China trade

President-elect Joe Biden has announced that he will nominate Katherine Tai as U.S. trade representative (USTR).

A previously lower-profile position, USTR has drawn the spotlight in recent years, thanks to President Donald Trump’s trade war with China. Tai is currently the Democratic chief trade counsel to the House Committee on Ways and Means.

She was born in Connecticut to Taiwanese parents and educated at Yale University and Harvard Law School. Fluent in Mandarin, she taught English at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou as a Yale-China Fellow in the 1990s. If confirmed by the Senate, Tai will be the first Asian American to occupy the post.