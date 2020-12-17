Batayola reappointed to Seattle Colleges Board of Trustees

Teresita Batayola was reappointed by Gov. Jay Inslee to serve a second term on the Seattle Colleges Board of Trustees. Trustees are responsible for overall policy and leadership of the colleges and must be confirmed by the state Senate.

Batayola is president and CEO of International Community Health Services. Her reappointment was effective Oct. 8.

“Education is one of the few equalizers for better lives. I am thankful to have the opportunity to help Seattle Colleges continue to be the difference for underserved communities,” she said.

An active public speaker and advocate for affordable health care and health equity, Batayola earned the 100 Most Influential Filipina Women in the World Award, presented in October 2019. In 2014, she was recognized as a White House Champion of Change for increasing access to health care coverage. In 2010, she was named an outstanding leader in health care by Seattle Business Magazine.