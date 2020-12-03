ArtsFund announces new board chair

ArtsFund announced on Nov. 20 that long-term board member Sung Yang has stepped into the role of board chair.

Yang is a partner and principal of the public relations firm, Pacific Public Affairs. He established the first voter approved cultural access program in Washington state, developed cultural facility capital funding programs in King County, and successfully advocated for a permanent funding source for county-wide arts, culture, and heritage programs.

Additionally, Yang is a member of the Community Development Roundtable and serves on the Boards of the Downtown Seattle Association, Seattle Center Foundation, CulturePAC, Seattle Academy, Eastrail, and the YMCA Youth and Government program. He received his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Washington.