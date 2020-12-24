ACRS’s Ready to Work program starts next month

Are you an immigrant who wants to get a job but needs to improve your English and job skills?

Enroll in Asian Counseling and Referral Service (ACRS)’s Ready to Work (RTW), a free comprehensive program serving people with very limited English to overcome language barriers, gain digital literacy skills, find meaningful employment, and achieve economic self-sufficiency. Due to COVID-19, RTW classes are now held online, and students are provided a computer.

RTW meets Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to noon for 10 weeks. New classes start every quarter in January, April, July, and October.

To participate in RTW, new students must complete an assessment and meet certain qualifications.

For more information, contact ACRS Employment Case Manager Getu Hunde at getuh@acrs.org or 206-805-8950.