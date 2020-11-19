Uwajimaya remodeled

Uwajimaya celebrated the completion of its newly remodeled flagship store this week in Seattle’s historic Chinatown-International District.

Updates began in November 2019 with an emphasis on enriching the customer experience, enhancing departments, offerings and overall brand. Highlights include a new sashimi island and poke bar, demo station, entry directly into the produce department with views of the enhanced meat and seafood selections, updated and integrated home and beauty areas, improved shopping flow and check out experience, expanded deli offerings, energy efficient refrigeration, equipment and lighting, and more.

For the next month Uwajimaya will be celebrating this milestone through social media and in-store specials. In addition, curbside delivery is now available at all Uwajimaya stores.