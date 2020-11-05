Too close to call— Biden leading for now

Preliminary results, ballots will come in by mail for several more days

The fate of the United States presidency hung in the balance in the morning after Election Day, as President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden battled for three familiar battleground states—Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania—that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House.

With neither candidate securing the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win after the polls closed on Nov. 3, Biden urged patience and vowed that every vote would be counted.

But Trump, in an extraordinary move from the White House, called for outstanding ballots not to be counted. Trump made premature claims of victories in several key states and said he would take the election to the Supreme Court to stop the counting. It was unclear exactly what legal action he might try to pursue.

Gov. Jay Inslee won a third term as Washington’s governor with a large portion of the vote in early results. His challenger was Republican Loren Culp, the police chief of Republic, Washington.

Outgoing U.S. Rep. Denny Heck is leading in early results for the open seat of lieutenant governor against Senate Floor Majority Leader Marko Liias. Both are Democrats.

In the race for the 10th Congressional District, former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland is leading in early results. She would be the first Black member of Congress representing the Pacific Northwest, and the first Korean American woman elected to Congress in its 230-year history.

“I’m proud of the positive, forward-looking campaign that we ran, one rooted in our shared values and priorities of this diverse district that many of us proudly call home. Our campaign was focused on the issues—not labels and partisanship—and I will take that same approach to our nation’s capital. Just as I have always done, I will work with anyone who is willing to work with me to get results,” Strickland said in a statement. She said it’s time to address the urgent issues facing our nation, including tackling the pandemic, rebuilding the economy, and creating jobs.

Referendum 90 appears to be on track to be approved. It will require all public schools to provide comprehensive sexual health education that is medically and scientifically accurate, and age-appropriate for all students

Here’s a look at all the AAPI candidates who are winning.

Federal

Congressional District 7 U.S. Representative

Pramila Jayapal 85%

State

Legislative District 1 State Representative Pos. 1

Davina Duerr 69% Legislative District 32 State Representative Pos. 1

Cindy Ryu 74% Legislative District 33 State Representative Pos. 2

Mia Su-Ling Gregerson 75% Legislative District 37 State Representative Pos. 1

Sharon Tomiko Santos 83% Legislative District 41 State Representative Pos. 2

My-Linh Thai 69% Legislative District 48 State Representative Pos. 1

Vandana Slatter 73%