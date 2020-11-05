New Kin On CEO

Kin On’s board has appointed Min Chang as the organization’s next CEO.

Chang has 30 years of management and business leadership experience. Most recently, she spent 13 years with Omnicom Group, where she was president of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa at Diversified Agency Services,

She will work alongside the current chief executive officer, Nigel Lo, for a transition period and assume the chief executive officer’s role on Jan. 1, 2021.

Chang holds two undergraduate degrees from the University of Pennsylvania, a master’s degree in management from the MIT Sloan School of Management, a Master of International Public Policy degree, and is a doctoral candidate at Johns Hopkins University.