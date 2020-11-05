Mother of Chinese food in America, Cecilia Chiang, dies

Chef Cecilia Chiang, who helped introduce authentic Chinese food to the United States, died on Oct. 28. She was 100 years old.

Chiang was the owner of the Mandarin, a pioneering San Francisco restaurant she opened in 1961, that served many dishes that are now staples at Chinese restaurants across the country, like pot stickers, moo shu pork, and sizzling rice soup.

To this day, Chang’s influence can be found all over American Chinese food. Her son founded the chain P.F. Chang’s, and the son of one of her chefs founded Panda Express.