“I’m extremely thankful for my family this year because I became a mom in August! Watching her grow has been so much fun, and I am especially grateful that when I return to work in January, I won’t be too far from her because I’ll be working remotely.”

—Nina Huang

“I’m grateful for safe and healthy family members and friends. I’m thankful for my colleagues, especially those on the frontline fighting COVID. I’m also grateful for a nation, believing in science, ready to turn the corner to celebrate the beauty of nature and respect the worth of every human life. And I am also blessed to have a soon-to-be life partner in Dr. Melroy D’souza.”

—Elizabeth Liu

“I would have to say that I am grateful for all of my family. But particularly, my immediate family—Galen, Aaron, and Maya.”

—Jon Kawaguchi

“There are so many blessings… yes! Even in 2020! I am especially thankful for my good health and getting more fit during the pandemic, for the people in my life, and getting to do work that I love.”

—Ruth Bayang