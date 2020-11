Ming-Ming Tung-Edelman, executive director of Refugee Artisan Initiative, was selected to receive the Puget Sound Business Journal’s Community Champion award at this year’s Health Care Leadership Awards.

And Gurpreet (Sunny) Singh, the CEO of Edifecs, is being honored as Dealmaker of the Year.

The Health Care Leadership Awards will be a virtual celebration on Dec. 10, recognizing the outstanding leaders in health care around the Puget Sound area.