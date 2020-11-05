Dim Sum King crash lawsuit

SEATTLE— Herrmann Law Group filed a lawsuit on Nov. 5 on behalf of three people injured when a car crashed into the Dim Sum King restaurant in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District.

The three plaintiffs were on the sidewalk and about to step into Dim Sum King when the driver of a Toyota Camry jumped the curb and ran into them on Oct. 22.

One victim was pushed into the restaurant with the car. He was knocked unconscious and suffered severe injuries, which were initially characterized as “life-threatening.” Seattle Fire Department units rushed him to Harborview Medical Center, where he was in intensive care for more than a week. The 30-year-old victim, an immigrant from China, is still in ICU at Harborview.

His two companions, also immigrants from China, were also taken to the hospital where they were treated for minor injuries and released.

“It appears that the driver of the Toyota Camry was attempting to park the car on South Jackson Street when the Camry went over the sidewalk and into the front of the business,” the Seattle Police Department said in a statement.

Police said the driver was apparently trying to park and accidentally accelerated backward into the victims and restaurant. Fire Department investigators determined the crash did not cause significant structural damage to the building.

While the full injuries to the victims are not yet clear, the lawsuit states the plaintiffs will be seeking full compensation for physical injury, pain and suffering, fear, emotional trauma, and other damages, including costs of medical treatment. The lawsuit was filed against the driver’s insurance company.