Matt Choi, co-founder of popular kimchi brand Choi’s Kimchi Company, was stabbed to death in his apartment in Portland on Oct. 25. He was 33 years old.

A GoFundMe page was set up to cover funeral expenses for Choi. It said “a stranger broke into his apartment while he was asleep and took his life.”

The campaign had a $10,000 goal and as of press time, has collected more than $45,000. Organizers for the campaign said the surplus will go to a charity in Choi’s name.