California elects 25-year-old lawmaker, youngest in 82 years

California has elected its youngest state lawmaker in more than eight decades, elevating a 25-year-old progressive Democrat who already has years of legislative experience to the state Assembly.

Alex Lee survived a crowded nine-candidate primary election in March, then trounced his Republican rival by winning 73% of the vote in a San Francisco Bay Area district that includes part of Silicon Valley.

Lee considers himself to be part of “many marginalized communities,” including being Asian American and openly bisexual.