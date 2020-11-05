Asian GOP group endorses Biden

A national group of Asian American Republicans has endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for president.

On Oct. 30, the National Committee of Asian American Republicans, or “Asian GOP,” told its members to vote for Biden, saying the country needs “a president with empathy, integrity, and broadness capable of bringing all sides to the table to find common ground, and work together overcoming serious challenges ahead.”

The purpose of [publishing the statement] is telling people [who are] too shy: ‘It’s OK to vote for Joe Biden, it’s OK to come out to express, it’s OK that you made a mistake in 2016.’” -Cliff Li, Asian GOP head

“It is OK that you voted for Trump in 2016, most conservatives did; we wanted an outsider to rattle the system. But he is destroying the whole building.”

Cliff Li, who heads the Asian GOP, told Nikkei Asia that the consortium’s WeChat group has between 50,000 and 70,000 members, and that a third of them pledged to vote for Trump this year.

Li said Trump has lost the support of many Asian Republicans for blaming China for COVID-19, and calling it the “China virus.”

“Even calling it the ‘kung flu’ virus, he has shown a total disregard of the impact it could have on the Chinese American community,” Li said