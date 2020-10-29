The South Seattle Emerald in partnership with Rainier Avenue Radio is hosting a T’Challaween Costume Parade on Beacon Hill. This event on Oct. 31 will feature a 3/4-mile, socially distant, and COVID-safe costume parade along the Beacon Hill Greenway.

Paraders will travel north to south from around South College Street to South Hanford Street along 18th Avenue South (join anywhere along the route) and catch “no-touch” candy from volunteers!

Rainier Avenue Radio will livestream the event at rainieravenueradio.world.