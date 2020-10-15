Loh, Wasielewski finalists for SWKCC 2020 Business Award

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce (SWKCC) Staff and Board of Directors announced on Oct. 5 the finalists for its 2020 Business Awards.

Julien Loh of Puget Sound Energy and David Wasielewski of Din Tai

Fung are finalists for the Corporate Citizen of the Year award.

The winners will be announced during the Business Awards Watch Party on Nov. 4.

SWKCC is a nonprofit business organization that has served the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila since 1988.