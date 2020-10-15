Jamie Chung is HBO’s APAV ambassador

Serving as the ambassador and spokesperson for the 2021 HBO Visionaries program is Jamie Chung.

“I’m so honored to be an ambassador for the HBO Asian Pacific American Visionaries (APAV) Short Film Competition,” said Chung. “It’s a great opportunity for the next generation of Asian American storytellers to showcase their work and tell meaningful authentic stories. A stepping stone to continue making waves of change!”

HBO announced on Oct. 5 the call for submissions for its annual competition. Submissions will open on Jan. 1, 2021. Now in its fifth year, APAV serves to showcase cinematic storytellers of Asian and Pacific Islander descent, awarding the top three winners with cash prizes and the opportunity to have their projects premiere on HBO.

For complete rules and guidelines, visit hbovisionaries.com.