Hisashi Iwakuma to retire

Former Mariners pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma, who has a combined 170 wins over his career in Japan and the major leagues, plans to retire at the end of the season, his club announced on Oct. 19.

Iwakuma returned to Nippon Professional Baseball in 2019 after six years with the Seattle Mariners, but has yet to pitch for the Yomiuri Giants due to lingering shoulder issues following a 2017 surgery that derailed his career in the majors.

Iwakuma joined the Mariners in 2012 and racked up 63 wins over his time with the club, including a no-hitter in 2015. He spent the entire 2018 season in the minors following shoulder surgery and was acquired by the Giants in the offseason after turning down a coaching role with Seattle.