Health startup launches telemedicine product

Remmie Health, a start-up for telemedicine business founded by a Seattle-based biomedical engineer, Jane Zhang, launched its first telemedicine product on Sept. 30.

Remmie is the first FDA-registered ear-nose-throat monitor and application that connects patients and healthcare providers.

In the virtual life era where telemedicine and digital health are becoming the new normal for medical check-ups, Remmie is expected to be a rising trend for families to track their symptoms and have a consultation with a provider safely at home with its built-in telemedicine monitor and application.