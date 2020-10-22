Fight at Renton Sikh temple

One person suffered a minor stab wound after what Renton police described as “mutual combat” at a Sikh temple on Oct. 18.

Officer Chris Greenwade said dozens of members of Gurudwara Singh Sabha temple were fighting with each other.

Facebook live footage from Fastway Channel USA shows paramedics treating at least two men—one with a bandage around his head, the other had a bandage around his right hand.

Sukhi Chahal posted on Twitter that ‘religious differences’ sparked the fight and that several temple members were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the fight was not immediately detailed. The investigation is ongoing.