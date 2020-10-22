Northwest Asian Weekly

Endorsements

Here are the Northwest Asian Weekly publisher’s choices for the Nov. 3, 2020 November election ballot.

FEDERAL

President/Vice President
Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris

Congressional District 7,
U.S. Representative
Pramila Jayapal

Congressional District 8,
U.S. Representative
Kim Schrier

Congressional District 9,
U.S. Representative
Adam Smith

Congressional District 10,
U.S. Representative
Marilyn Strickland

STATE RACES

Governor
Jay Inslee

Lt. Governor
Denny Heck

Secretary of State
Kim Wyman

State Treasurer
Duane Davidson

State Auditor
Pat (Patrice) McCarthy

Attorney General
Bob Ferguson

Commissioner of Public Lands
Hilary Franz

Superintendent of Public Instruction
Chris Reykdal

Insurance Commissioner
Mike Kreidler

Legislative District 1,
State Representative Pos. 1
Davina Duerr

Legislative District 11,
State Senator
Bob Hasegawa

Legislative District 11,
State Representative Pos. 1
Zack Hudgins

Legislative District 32,
State Representative Pos. 1
Cindy Ryu

Legislative District 33,
State Representative Pos. 2
Mia Su-Ling Gregerson

Legislative District 37, State Representative Pos. 1
Sharon Tomiko Santos

Legislative District 37, State Representative Pos. 2
Chukundi Salisbury
Kirsten Harris-Talley

Legislative District 41, State Senator
Lisa Wellman

Legislative District 41, State Representative Pos. 2
My-Linh Thai

Legislative District 43, State Representative Pos. 1
Nicole Macri

Legislative District 43, State Representative Pos. 2
Frank Chopp

Legislative District 47, State Representative Pos. 1
Debra Entenman

Legislative District 48, State Representative Pos. 1
Vandana Slatter

STATE SUPREME COURT

Justice Position #03
Raquel Montoya-Lewis

Justice Position #04
Charles W. Johnson

Justice Position #06
G. Helen Whitener

STATE MEASURES

Referendum Measure No. 90 — Approved
Advisory Vote No. 32 — Maintained
Advisory Vote No. 33 — Maintained
Advisory Vote No. 34 — Maintained
Advisory Vote No. 35 — Maintained
Engrossed Senate Joint Resolution No. 8212 — Approved

KING COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

Judge Position 13
Hillary Madsen

Judge Position 30
Doug North

KING COUNTY MEASURES

Charter Amendment No. 1Yes
Charter Amendment No. 2Yes
Charter Amendment No. 3Yes
Charter Amendment No. 4Yes
Charter Amendment No. 5Yes
Charter Amendment No. 6Yes
Charter Amendment No. 7Yes
Proposition No. 1 — Yes

