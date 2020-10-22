Endorsements

Here are the Northwest Asian Weekly publisher’s choices for the Nov. 3, 2020 November election ballot.

FEDERAL

President/Vice President

Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris

Congressional District 7,

U.S. Representative

Pramila Jayapal

Congressional District 8,

U.S. Representative

Kim Schrier

Congressional District 9,

U.S. Representative

Adam Smith

Congressional District 10,

U.S. Representative

Marilyn Strickland

STATE RACES

Governor

Jay Inslee

Lt. Governor

Denny Heck

Secretary of State

Kim Wyman

State Treasurer

Duane Davidson

State Auditor

Pat (Patrice) McCarthy

Attorney General

Bob Ferguson

Commissioner of Public Lands

Hilary Franz

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Chris Reykdal

Insurance Commissioner

Mike Kreidler

Legislative District 1,

State Representative Pos. 1

Davina Duerr

Legislative District 11,

State Senator

Bob Hasegawa

Legislative District 11,

State Representative Pos. 1

Zack Hudgins

Legislative District 32,

State Representative Pos. 1

Cindy Ryu

Legislative District 33,

State Representative Pos. 2

Mia Su-Ling Gregerson

Legislative District 37, State Representative Pos. 1

Sharon Tomiko Santos

Legislative District 37, State Representative Pos. 2

Chukundi Salisbury

Kirsten Harris-Talley

Legislative District 41, State Senator

Lisa Wellman

Legislative District 41, State Representative Pos. 2

My-Linh Thai

Legislative District 43, State Representative Pos. 1

Nicole Macri

Legislative District 43, State Representative Pos. 2

Frank Chopp

Legislative District 47, State Representative Pos. 1

Debra Entenman

Legislative District 48, State Representative Pos. 1

Vandana Slatter

STATE SUPREME COURT

Justice Position #03

Raquel Montoya-Lewis

Justice Position #04

Charles W. Johnson

Justice Position #06

G. Helen Whitener

STATE MEASURES

Referendum Measure No. 90 — Approved

Advisory Vote No. 32 — Maintained

Advisory Vote No. 33 — Maintained

Advisory Vote No. 34 — Maintained

Advisory Vote No. 35 — Maintained

Engrossed Senate Joint Resolution No. 8212 — Approved

KING COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

Judge Position 13

Hillary Madsen

Judge Position 30

Doug North

KING COUNTY MEASURES

Charter Amendment No. 1 — Yes

Charter Amendment No. 2 — Yes

Charter Amendment No. 3 — Yes

Charter Amendment No. 4 — Yes

Charter Amendment No. 5 — Yes

Charter Amendment No. 6 — Yes

Charter Amendment No. 7 — Yes

Proposition No. 1 — Yes