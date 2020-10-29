King County Elections, CenturyLink Field, and the Seattle Seahawks are hosting a Vote Center in the CenturyLink Field Event Center on Oct. 31, Nov. 2, and Nov. 3 for the upcoming Presidential election. King County Elections will offer drive-up service for those arriving in their vehicles, as well provide service and assistance to those arriving via transit or by foot. Voters are encouraged to wear a mask while inside the Event Center and will be provided with one should they need. King County Elections staff will be masked, wearing gloves, and equipped with face shields to deter the spread of COVID-19.

Related