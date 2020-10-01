‘When the Red Gates Opened’ published

Journalist, author, and speaker Dori Jones Yang released her first memoir, “When the Red Gates Opened: A Memoir of China’s Reawakening,” on Sept. 22.

Yang has written seven previous books, including a best-selling business book about Starbucks and two award-winning novels about Chinese children in America.

“Red Gates” is a memoir of Yang’s eight years as a BusinessWeek reporter covering Hong Kong and China. She shares about meeting and marrying a Chinese man, having a baby overseas, and how China changed during the 1980s when it first opened to the outside world.