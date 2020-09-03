Ruth Woo Fellows video wins awards

A short video on the Ruth Woo Fellows program, produced by Eric Keto for KCTV, won two awards in the 2020 National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors (NATOA) Government Programming Awards.

KCTV won under the Community Awareness and Video Journalism categories.

King County’s Ruth Woo Emerging Leaders Fellowship is a full-time, year-long program for recent college graduates interested in starting a career in public service. The fellowship is named after the late Ruth Woo, who helped mentor people to become civic leaders.