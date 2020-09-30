Nguyen is first Asian American member of Pulitzer Board

Viet Thanh Nguyen joined the Pulitzer Prize Board in September as its first Asian American and Vietnamese American member.

Nguyen, a professor at the University of Southern California, won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction for The Sympathizer.

The Pulitzer co-chairs—Stephen Engelberg of ProPublica and Aminda Marqués Gonzalez of the Miami Herald—said in a statement they were “delighted” at Nguyen’s addition to the board.

“His remarkable range of experiences as a novelist, journalist, essayist, and scholar make him a wonderful addition to the board in this time of extraordinary ferment,” they said.