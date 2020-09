Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu officially announced on Sept. 15 that she is mounting a campaign for mayor.

Wu, 35, made the long-rumored announcement in a two-minute campaign video. She is a Chicago native and a graduate of Harvard Law School who was first elected to the City Council at-large in 2013. The daughter of Taiwanese immigrants became the first woman of color to serve as the city council’s president in 2016.

The mayoral election is next year.