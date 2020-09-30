Ken Kurata, 1959-2020

Ken Kurata died on Aug. 30 after a long illness. A strong supporter of the Japanese American Citizens League, he served on the board as treasurer.

He spent his school years in Bellevue, graduated from Newport High in 1977 and attended the University of Washington. Kurata worked in banking, finances and real estate.

He is survived by his aunt Anna Kurata, half-brother Kraig Kurata, half-sister Kristi Kurata, nine cousins, six nieces, one nephew, nine great nephews and nieces, and friends of all ages.