City of Seattle enrolls thousands in Utility Discount Program

SEATTLE — The City of Seattle announced on Sept. 21 that as of the end of August, it has enrolled 11,825 new households into the Utility Discount Program (UDP) in 2020, including 8,173 through the fast-track application process launched in March to more quickly support customers financially impacted by COVID-19.

UDP provides a 60% discount on Seattle City Light (SCL) electricity bills and a 50% discount on Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) water/sewer/garbage bills for income-eligible customers. Through August, there were 41,961 households enrolled in the City assistance program.

Additionally, to support customers during these unprecedented times, SCL and SPU will not disconnect service for non-payment, are waiving late and interest fees.

They are also making every effort to proactively provide financial support, such as flexible payment plans and access to other assistance programs.

Mami Hara, SPU general manager, said, “Expanding enrollment in the City’s Utility Discount Program and creating an easy application process was the right thing to do. We hope that customers who are experiencing financial stress will apply for the Utility Discount Program or contact us to arrange a flexible payment arrangement.”

While walk-in counters remain closed, SPU and SCL customer service representatives are available by phone at 206-684-3000 or online at myutilities.seattle.gov.