CID Community art mural contest awards presentation

Winners of the recent CID Community art mural contest were honored in an Aug. 29 Facebook live event emceed by Geoteaming CEO John Chen.

Sponsored by Union Bank, DA LI Development USA, Ellen Ferguson, Albert Chun, Puget Sound Energy, Rocky Fong, China Harbor Restaurant, Jim Doane, and Ling Chinn, every winner got a CID restaurant certificate, and artists and the businesses where each winning mural was recognized, received a plaque. Some of the artists shared their inspiration behind their creations. At the end of the live stream, artists, sponsors, and organizers turned on their cameras and waved their hands as a “standing ovation” to the artists.

To watch full livestream, please go to facebook.com/NorthwestAsianWeekly/videos.