Carmen Best honored

The Metropolitan King County Council recognized former Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best on Sept. 1, for her ground-breaking career and her contributions to seeking equity and justice in King County.

Best retired on Sept. 2 after nearly 30 years with the Seattle Police Department. Before becoming chief, she served in various capacities, such as patrol, school safety and media relations, patrol supervisor, watch commander and operations lieutenant, in addition to command positions in community outreach, the narcotics unit, and robbery, gangs and fugitive units.

She was the first Black, female police chief in the history of the City of Seattle.