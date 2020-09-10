TECO Seattle’s new Director General

Daniel Kuo-ching Chen recently assumed the role of Director General of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Seattle.

He was secretary for the Seattle TECO office from 2003-2009. He said he has a soft spot for Seattle because both his children were born here.

Chen earned a Master of Science in Foreign Service with an International Business Diplomacy honorary certificate from Georgetown University in 2000 and Bachelor of Arts with valedictorian in Diplomacy from National Chengchi University, Taiwan in 1995.

He is married to May Shih and together they have a daughter, Cheryl and a son, Sean.