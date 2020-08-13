Woman’s body found—Police say it’s a homicide

TACOMA — Police are investigating the death of a Tacoma woman as a homicide.
The body of Diana Davis, 50, was found on Aug. 5 near Snoqualmie Pass. She was reported missing from Tacoma on July 27, and her car was found two days later engulfed in flames.
Her daughter has started a crowdfunding effort to raise money for Davis’ funeral. Davis also leaves behind a son and three grandchildren.
“I want to give her a beautiful funeral, she was such a beautiful soul and deserves a beautiful funeral,” wrote Christina Samasa on the GoFundMe page.
Police have not revealed if they have a suspect in the case or a motive.
