SAM reopening in September

SEATTLE — The Seattle Art Museum (SAM) will reopen its downtown museum to the general public on Sept. 11. The museum will initially be at a limited capacity and open Fridays through Sundays, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

“We are so excited to welcome everyone back to the museum,” said Amada Cruz, Illsley Ball Nordstrom Director and CEO. “Seeing art in person is an irreplaceable experience, and with fewer visitors in the space, it will also be a uniquely intimate one.”

The SAM Shop and SAM Gallery will also reopen. TASTE Café at SAM, the Seattle Asian Art Museum, and the PACCAR Pavilion at the Olympic Sculpture Park remain closed until further notice.

The museum said it has been carefully planning for the reopening based on recommendations of state, local, and federal authorities. Among the new safety protocols:

Tickets are available online only. Timed tickets have been instituted to limit capacity and ensure physical distancing.

Visitors will have their temperatures checked upon entering the building.

Masks are required for all staff and visitors over the age of 2, and physical distancing is aided by floor labels throughout the museum.

A few galleries remain closed, and others limit the number of visitors within the space at a time.

One-way traffic flows in smaller galleries assist with physical distancing.

For more details, go to visitsam.org/comeback.