Pam Chen named VP of ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles

Pam Chen has become the first Asian American to lead a news department at a network-owned television station in Los Angeles.

On Aug. 18, ABC7/KABC-TV announced that Chen was named its vice president and news director, and she will be responsible for directing the Eyewitness News team for ABC7.

Chen began her career at KABC as a morning producer, was promoted to executive producer in 2014 and assistant news director in 2019.

In the past year, under Chen’s leadership and direction, the newsroom garnered three regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for news coverage. She is also a member of the Asian American Journalists Association.