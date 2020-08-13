Mayor Durkan appoints interim SPD chief

Deputy Chief Adrian Diaz will serve as the interim police chief for the City of Seattle beginning Sept. 2.

Diaz has served in the department for over two decades. He began his career in SPD as a patrol officer, and served with the Bike Unit and as an undercover officer with the Anti-Crime Team before joining the Investigations Bureau.

He is also a Master Defensive Tactics instructor at the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission. Throughout his career, he has been an architect of several citywide youth violence reduction initiatives.