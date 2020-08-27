ICHS honors Harry Chan

On Aug. 18, ICHS staff, including Ron Chew, Heidi Wong, Tagoipah Mathno, Debbie Louie, and Theo Bickel, visited Harry Chan, the owner of Tai Tung restaurant, to present him with a gift.

Rick Wong created a photograph with Chan in a superhero image in front of his restaurant. ICHS said, “Harry has been such a community pillar, supporting not only ICHS but Kin On and so many of our community partners. We wanted to surprise him with a gift to show a small token of appreciation for all he does.”